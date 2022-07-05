A NEW treatment centre has opened in a North Yorkshire village.

The Sanctuary is based at leading Yorkshire racehorse trainer Ann Duffield’s Sun Hill Farm in Constable Burton, near Leyburn. It is run by therapist Tamara Heppell.

Ann Duffield said: “I am absolutely delighted to have found someone as talented, experienced and enthusiastic as Tamara to offer her treatments at Sun Hill. She has already established a tremendous reputation as a first-class therapist in Yorkshire and we are incredibly lucky to have her here.”

Tamara, whose CV includes a successful role as a senior therapist and in-house specialist at the five-star Grantley Hall Hotel, near Ripon, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to offer up my healing work to more of the public.

“I’m well-suited to private practice where I can help clients well with my therapeutic work and to be able to do so in these most beautiful surroundings is absolutely magnificent.

“I have been practising therapy and healing now for 13 years, and in that time I have done my best to help clients who have often struggled with finding deeper meaning to their lives and who have felt blocked and unfulfilled, suffering from anxiety, depression and existential fatigue.”

Tamara obtained her BSc (Hons) degree in Counselling and Therapeutic Studies at Leeds Metropolitan University, before acquiring professional qualifications in Hypnotherapy, Angelic Reiki, Aromatherapy, Reflexology, Massage and Crystal Healing – all recognised by leading governing bodies.

She established her successful private practice in West Yorkshire, before opening one in her home town of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, prior to her latest venture.

Tamara said: “I was introduced to Ann Duffield through a mutual friend Angela Beecroft, who is a top clinical nutritionist who works in both Harley Street and Richmond. I often send some of my clients to Angela for nutritional healing of the body, so we have a good relationship.”

Tamara, who was born in Harrogate, was classically trained in operatic singing from the age of 14 as a Mezzo Soprano and then later enjoyed chamber and choral music at St Wilfrid's, Harrogate.