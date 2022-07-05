A JUNIOR rugby team in York are preparing to host a special Summer Gala event this weekend to raise money for new equipment.
York Acorn Rugby Under 9s will hold the event at at York Acorn Rugby Club in Thanet Road on Sunday (July 10) from 1.30pm until 6pm.
Entry to the event is free and on the day there will be visits from a fire engine, a police van and the Army - who will be hosting some activities.
There will be rugby matches taking place throughout the day, with York city knights providing equipment and an inflatable arena.
There will be a bouncy castle, a tombola, tattoos, glitter, sweets, cake, a funfair, food, ice cream and a bar available.
There will be a raffle held on the day, with top prizes including a York Knights family ticket to a home game and a signed ball, a three month family pass at Roko Gym, Hull KR Tickets to Hull vs Toulouse and a signed authenticated rugby ball and vouchers for a range of places.
The money raised on the day will be used to support the Under 9s team with costs for their kit, training equipment and other team events.
