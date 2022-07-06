A city centre shoe designer and retailer has been chosen by York residents to feature in a special film to highlight North Yorkshire’s ambition to become a net-zero carbon economy by the 2030s.

The Angela Bare shop in Clifford Street is among 10 small firms in the city to receive £2,000 from the York Go-Greener Fund, set up by bus company First York with support from the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) in York & North Yorkshire and the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

The ten featured in an online vote, which ended on Friday, with people voting for Angela to appear in the film being made by the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub and includes some of the world’s leading voices on climate change.

Shop owner Angela Langton said: “We’re chuffed to pieces, to be honest. To have been chosen as one of the businesses to get the funding was amazing, but now to win this public choice against all the other finalists is incredible.”

Angela and store manager Kate plan to use the funding to improve packaging, ensuring all outgoing packages use recycled products and no plastic.

Angela has just received her first dress designed from recycled materials and a debut range of vegan shoes is due anyday now.

Angela said: “We are aware of the impact the fashion industry has on the environment. Although we are only a small business, we have taken huge steps to ensure we keep the environment safe. We don’t use ink on carrier bags. We stock vegan footwear as well as launching our own vegan range with the funding and a dress we have made with recycled fabric.

“We will continue working with ethical brands and keep doing our bit. If we can do it as a small business then larger companies can hopefully do more too and continue to make the planet a better place for the future. We’ve seen a big change in the shoe market in the last four years – growing demand for vegan footwear and brands recognising they need to react to this.”

Ian Humphreys, Managing Director of First York, congratulated Angela and other winners, adding:"The response from businesses and the public has been fantastic and has achieved what we hoped; raising awareness of environmental choices when shopping and enjoying leisure time in the city and its communities.”

FSB development manager Carolyn Frank added: “This has been an inspirational project to support. York’s smallest businesses are driving the local economy forward thanks to their passion and resilience, and despite difficult economic trading conditions, are taking steps to protect the planet too.

“Small businesses across the UK are accelerating progress towards net zero and understand the benefits to their business and communities that taking steps to become more sustainable offers."

All 29 entrants who applied to the Fund will be offered advice on sustainability from the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

Many different business activities are represented by the winners including fashion retail, food and drink, artisan products, bridal wear, cafes, book selling, podiatry and community projects.

The full list can be seen on the First York website firstbus.co.uk/yorkgogreenerfund.