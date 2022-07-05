A WOMAN fought off a man who is believed to have tried to steal her handbag.
Humberside Police has reported that the woman was walking on Sammon Road, Beverley, when she was approached by a man who struck up a conversation with her.
The man is then believed to have tried to take her bag, however she managed to fight him off and get herself to safety.
A man was arrested today (Tuesday, July 5) on suspicion of this attempted robbery and remains in police custody
The incident itself happened in the early hours of Monday, July 4.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 108 of 4 July.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article