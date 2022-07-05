A WOMAN fought off a man who is believed to have tried to steal her handbag.

Humberside Police has reported that the woman was walking on Sammon Road, Beverley, when she was approached by a man who struck up a conversation with her.

The man is then believed to have tried to take her bag, however she managed to fight him off and get herself to safety.

A man was arrested today (Tuesday, July 5) on suspicion of this attempted robbery and remains in police custody

The incident itself happened in the early hours of Monday, July 4.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 108 of 4 July.