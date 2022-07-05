A LORRY overturned at a major road junction in North Yorkshire.

The A59 at Allerton Park was closed earlier this afternoon (July 5) after a lorry overturned close to the Allerton Park Interchange between Knaresborough and York.

North Yorkshire Police closed the road and there was no access from Allerton Park towards York via the A59 whilst the vehicle was recovered.

The road has now reopened and traffic is flowing freely.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 10.42pm and crews from Knaresborough and Boroughbridge attended the scene.

He said: "The man driving, who was in his 40s, was out of the vehicle upon our arrival suffering shoulder pain and was transported to hospital.

"Our crew used small tools to isolate the battery and provided scene safety."