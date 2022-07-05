A MAN has died in a three-vehicle crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating a fatal collision involving three cars on the B6165 Ripley Road in Scotton, near Knaresborough.

A man in his 80s, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, passed away at the scene.

Another man and a woman in their 50s who were travelling in their Ford Focus were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other car involved was a Seat Ibiza.

The incident took place on Sunday, July 3, at around 6.15pm.

North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team has launched an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to email marie.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Marie Williams.

Please quote reference 12220115083.