A MAN threatened to stab staff in a York convenience store.

North Yorkshire Police say a man entered the Londis in Tadcaster Road in York at 9.15pm on Wednesday, June 29, removed several items, and proceeded to threaten to stab a member of staff before leaving.

A police spokesman said: "Thankfully, no injuries were sustained during the incident.

"We are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who can help us identify the suspect.

"The suspect is described as a white male, slim build, approximately 20-30 years old and approximately 5ft 11in tall and he had short mousy brown coloured hair which was slightly curly on top.

"He was wearing a navy coloured gilet, a dark coloured t-shirt or polo shirt, with a pair of dark jogging bottoms which had a white line under the knee.

"He carried a dark coloured rucksack and a Sainsbury’s carrier bag.

"The suspect arrived on a white racing bike with black writing.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Amy Herrick. You can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.police.uk."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220112532.