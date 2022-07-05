PETROL and diesel prices in York have increased again.
This week, the cheapest petrol station in York is still at Asda, Monks Cross, which has been the case since June 15, however this has increased from 182.7p on June 21, to 187.7p today (July 5).
This places York's cheapest under the UK's average of 191.5p per litre of petrol, a new record high, and 199p for diesel.
The most expensive petrol station in York at the moment is Poppleton SF Connect on Boroughbridge Road, at 193.9p for unleaded and 204.9p for diesel.
However these continous new record highs for fuel prices led to protests across the country.
The Home Office has called on police to use new powers, including imprisonment and unlimited fines, to stop protests over the rising fuel prices, who brought gridlock to motorways and A-roads across the country yesterday.
The new powers to tackle non-violent but disruptive protests came into effect on June 28.
Locally, there was a ‘go-slow’ protest on the A64 towards York, following a protest at the Ferrybridge services on the M62 in West Yorkshire.
The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Tuesday, July 5) using the Petrol Prices app, which are changing frequently so these listed prices are subject to changes:
Cheapest petrol stations in York:
- Asda York, Monks Cross, at 187.7p and diesel at 195.7p.
- Knavesmire service station, at 187.8p and diesel at 197.8p.
- Shell Garage, York Road, at 188.9p and diesel at 198.9p.
- Jet Station Garage, Station Road, at 188.9p and diesel at 199.9p.
- Morrisons York, Foss Island Road, at 189.9p and diesel at 198.7p.
- Shell Garage, Hull Road, at 189.9p and diesel at 199.9p.
- Sainsburys, Monks Cross, at 189.9p and diesel at 196.9p.
- Esso Filling station, Hull Road, at 189.9p and diesel at 199.9p.
- Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, at 190.9p and diesel at 198.9p.
- Tesco Extra, Stirling Road, at 190.9p and diesel at 198.9p.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here