PETROL and diesel prices in York have increased again.

This week, the cheapest petrol station in York is still at Asda, Monks Cross, which has been the case since June 15, however this has increased from 182.7p on June 21, to 187.7p today (July 5).

This places York's cheapest under the UK's average of 191.5p per litre of petrol, a new record high, and 199p for diesel.

The most expensive petrol station in York at the moment is Poppleton SF Connect on Boroughbridge Road, at 193.9p for unleaded and 204.9p for diesel.

However these continous new record highs for fuel prices led to protests across the country.

Graph showing UK average fuel price increases since 2003 - cheapest that year being 76p Picture: NQ staff

The Home Office has called on police to use new powers, including imprisonment and unlimited fines, to stop protests over the rising fuel prices, who brought gridlock to motorways and A-roads across the country yesterday.

The new powers to tackle non-violent but disruptive protests came into effect on June 28.

Locally, there was a ‘go-slow’ protest on the A64 towards York, following a protest at the Ferrybridge services on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Tuesday, July 5) using the Petrol Prices app, which are changing frequently so these listed prices are subject to changes:

Cheapest petrol stations in York: