A 20-YEAR-OLD was attacked by a group of women in a York street.

North Yorkshire Police say the attempted robbery took place in Foss Islands Road in York at about 6.30pm on Sunday (July 3).

The victim was a 20-years-old woman and police say she was assaulted by a group of women who also attempted to make off with her keys and mobile phone.

The victim also received minor injuries following the incident.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokesman said: "In particular, officers are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage that was in the area at the time of the incident.

"Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Toby Spencer or alternatively you can email toby.spencer@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220115070 when passing information."