A MAN-eating plant will be taking centre stage at York Theatre Royal when one of the city's top theatre companies makes its stage debut there next month.

York Stage will be bringing a brand-new production of Little Shop of Horrors to the theatre, in time for the 40th anniversary of the hit musical.

The show centres around flower shop assistant Seymour, who is looking for a way out of Skid Row.

When he discovers a mysterious new plant with killer potential, it seems that hope may be on the horizon. Could his new-found fame and fortune win the attention of the girl he adores?

The deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi musical has book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Mencken, the team behind Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

This brand new production is directed by York Stage’s Nik Briggs, whose past productions include Calendar Girls the Musical, Elf, Steel Magnolias, Rock of Ages, Ghost and Sister Act.

Nik said: “I am so thrilled to be directing and producing Little Shop of Horrors at the fabulous York Theatre Royal.

"It’s the first time York Stage has brought a show to this beautiful theatre and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been creating with our audiences.

“We have a tremendously talented cast who have been creating stunning work. I am really excited to be bringing another brilliant show to the city for all to enjoy. Exploring this piece in the rehearsal room with the creative team and cast has been a thrilling task.

“Being 40 years old, the world in which we present the show has changed drastically to the one in which it was originally created, so we’ve been making sure we create a bold new production that honours the original while keeping it fresh for a new audience. It has been a lot of fun - we aim to give audiences a night to remember.”

Mikhail Lim - whose recent credits with York Stage include Sweaty Eddie in Sister Act and Dennie in Rock of Ages at York Grand Opera House - plays Seymour. His recent credits with York Stage include Sweaty Eddie in Sister Act and Dennie in Rock of Ages at the Grand Opera House.

Lauren Sheriston, who plays Audrey, has also performed in many York Stage shows, including starring as Molly in Ghost, a Diva in Priscilla, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and as Rizzo in Grease, all at York Grand Opera House. Lauren has also appeared in Emmerdale and Eternal Law for ITV.

Choreography is by York pantomime favourite Danielle Mullan-Hill and musical direction comes from Stephen Hackshaw.

York Stage present Little Shop of Horrors, York Theatre Royal, July 14-23.

Evening performances 7.30pm (except July 15 & 17); 4pm & 8pm (July 15); 2.30pm matinees July 16 and 23.

Box office 01904 623568/ yorktheatreroyal.co.uk