MORE than 100 people attended a magical black tie fundraising event in York, in aid of Yorkshire based national charity Family Fund.

The charity, established in 1973, supports families raising disabled and seriously ill children and young people.

The event at the Hospitium in York Museum Gardens raised more than £33,000.

It was attended by individuals and corporate supporters,plus staff and volunteers, who all enjoyed 'A Night of Midsummer Magic .'

The evening eatured a sit-down, three course meal,raffle, auction and close-up magic alongside a chance to hear first-hand from a family raising a disabled child, about the crucial support they’ve received from the charity.

Speaking after the event, Family Fund Corporate Partnership Manager, Megan Marsden said: “It was wonderful to see so many of our individual and also corporate supporters come together for this fundraising event and we are very grateful for their support.

“There was good food, great company and a lovely setting, with entertainment which included some impressive close-up magic but the highlight of the evening was hearing from one of the mums of the families we have supported, which left the audience in no doubt of the vital work Family Fund does and the wonderful families we help.”

The main sponsor for the event was Stone, a Staffordfshire-based office equipment company, with appliance retailer AO sponsoring drinks and canapés and other firms kindly contributing auction and raffle prizes for the event.

Stone spokesperson, Cat Tipler, said: “Stone is delighted to have been the main sponsor at Family Fund’s Midsummer Magic ball, an event we always look forward to which most importantly includes meeting Family Fund Families as well as other supporters and suppliers, the all-important fundraising activity as well as plenty of fun and entertainment. “Congratulations on another fabulous event!”

Overall, the night raised over £33,000 through sponsorship, table sales and on-the-night donations .

Family Fund is already seeking a sponsor for next year’s dinner, which will take place in the charity’s 50th year.

For over 20 years the Family Fund operated as part of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation but in 1996 became an independent charitable trust.

Today, it is funded by the four UK governments, private donations and income it generates through the work of its trading arm, Family Fund Business Services. Over the decades, the charity has helped with over a million grants for families.

Details can be found at: www.familyfund.org.uk