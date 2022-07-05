YORK Rescue Boat’s superb new craft – paid for thanks to a fundraising campaign organised by the family of a teenager who drowned in a city river – will be officially launched later this month.

The new, larger boat, named Spirit of Sonny in memory of 19-year-old Sonny Ferry, who died near Blue Bridge in April 2019, was put through its paces on the River Ouse on Sunday to show volunteers, the media and public how much better it will be when taking part in rescues.

Spokesman Dave Horn said it was superior to the charity's existing craft in numerous ways, including:

*It is 1 metre longer at 6.5 metres, and also wider, providing enough space for a stretcher and for first aid to be carried out on casualties. It can also carry several more crew members.

*It has a much stronger engine - 150 hp instead of 60 - which will be strong enough for the boat to tow stricken craft to shore.

*It has 3D sonar equipment instead of 2D, which will allow it to give a clear picture of the river bed, including obstacles and any bodies lying there. Images can be recorded, so they can be analysed back at shore.

*Its hull is made of aluminium, stronger than the fibre glass of the older craft and less at risk of damage from underwater obstacles - a particular problem in shallow water.

He said the new boat would be officially launched at 2pm on Sunday July 24 after all York Rescue Boat's volunteers have received training on it, with Sonny's parents Kate and Steve, and other family members and friends, intending to be at the ceremony near Blue Bridge.

Dave said it had only been possible to buy the boat, which had been specially built by Highfield UK, after the Ferry's Sunshine Appeal had raised £35,000.

The Ferrys pledged to raise enough money to but a new boat after The Press hosted a meeting in Walmgate between them and rescue boat officials just after Sonny's death.

Kate said then that they wanted to help prevent more parents going through their devastating loss.

Speaking after visiting York to lay flowers near the bridge, she said: “Our sweet precious boy is safe now, no longer is he lost in the dark, he is no longer frightened, he is no longer so very cold, or in any pain, he is no longer screaming for help, and he is no longer gasping for air.

"It is for every other child, every precious person still breathing, that we need to do this."

She said earlier this year that she and Steve felt 'so incredibly grateful' to everyone that had organised, taken part in and donated to the Sunshine Campaign.