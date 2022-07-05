A THEATRE group in York are preparing to perform a special show to support those hit by the crisis in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Community theatre group based in the city, St Aelred’s Players, will be performing the new show at St Aelred’s Primary School in Fifth Avenue on Friday (July 8).
Speaking on the show, director of the group, Victoria Lightfoot, said: "We are rehearsing hard for our Ukraine fundraiser. We may not be able to Talk About Bruno, but we can Razzle Dazzle you with a night full of song and dance to Entertain for Ukraine."
Donations will be made upon entry to the event - and every single penny raised during the event will go to CAFOD to help their Ukraine humanitarian charity, that helps those directly affected by the war currently occurring in the country.
Further details on the theatre group can be found on their Facebook page.
