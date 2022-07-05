AN INFANT school in York is celebrating another 'Good' rating after a recent Ofsted report - which has "delighted" staff.

Carr Infant and Nursery School in Acomb underwent its most recent Ofsted inspection visit on May 19 and 20 - which gave the school a 'Good' rating for the third time in a row.

Louise Flatters, who has been headteacher since April 2021, said: "I am delighted with the outcome of our most recent Ofsted visit. The report and findings reflect all the hard work and support of everyone involved with the school.

"We are very much a school at the heart of its community and this is echoed in the opening comment of the report. We pride ourselves on our relationships with families and continue to work hard to develop these.

"The inspector recognised that pupils work hard and are keen to talk about their learning. Over the past year we have developed our curriculum at Carr."

In the report, Ofsted said that leaders at Carr Infant School are ambitious for all pupils - and they have made significant improvements to the curriculum in a short space of time. It also described the curriculum as "well sequenced."

The children’s behaviour was described as "calm and orderly" in the Ofsted report - and it notes that staff work with skill and compassion to help pupils manage their behaviour.

The report said that a sense of partnership at the school impacts positively on pupils - and staff model the behaviours and attitudes they want pupils to have and pupils respond enthusiastically to the high expectations.

When parents and carers were asked to give their views on the school as part of the Ofsted process, the first statement they had to respond to is "my child is happy at this school." One hundred per cent of respondents either strongly agreed or agreed that their child is happy - and Ofsted described the school as having a "caring and nurturing ethos."

The head teacher added: "I am pleased that Ofsted were able to observe the priority we give for identification and support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities and how hard we work to get the right support in place, as they said 'leaders have shown tenacity in making sure external agencies are used well to support pupils who have the most extreme needs'.”

Louise said the school's next steps are to continue to embed their new phonics programme so that children can make the most progress possible - and to continue to develop their use of assessment within lessons to check and address misconceptions.

"I am incredibly proud of our community, and would like to thank all our children, families, staff and governors for everything they do," Louise added.