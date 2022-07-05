A GROUP of musicians in York are preparing to release a brand new single to help raise money for a local cancer charity.
The new tune from YAC Collective, called 'You Lined Up All The Stars', will be released on CD and on all digital platforms on Friday (July 8).
Members of the group include Stu Fletcher of Seahorses and Ian Surgenor, who plays keyboard for fellow York-based band, Skylights, who are preparing for their biggest show to date at Leeds O2 Academy on Saturday (July 9).
"The song tells a moving story of love from youth to old age, the loss of someone special and the cycle of life," a spokesperson for the group said.
The accompanying video, created by Cal ‘O’ Connell of RO Pictures, was "brilliantly" received on its private screening at City Screen in York.
All of the money raised by the single will be donated straight to York Against Cancer.
Members of The YAC Collective will also lead a live concert event York Rocks Against Cancer at The Barbican Theatre on July 23, which will also feature Skylights and Main Street.
The YAC Collective were formed to work together to raise funds and awareness of the charity, York Against Cancer.
