A HISTORIC York building containing two well-known restaurants is expected to sell for more than a million pounds next week.
Commercial property auctioneer Acuitus is auctioning the Grade 2 listed 2 and 2A Lendal, which contains restaurants Zizzi and Nola next Tuesday.
The three-storey premises contain a ground, lower ground and first floor accommodation with a total floor area of 580.76m2 (6,248 sq ft).
The Grade 2-listed building, a former congregational chapel was erected in 1816.
Sale documents describe the building as 'attractive' noting it is situated closed to York Museum Gardens, York Railway Station and York Minster.
It has a guide price of between £1million and £1.1million and is expected to deliver £85,000 a year in rent.
Further details can be found at : www.acuitus.co.uk/property/4497/
