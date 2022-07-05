CITY leaders in York are celebrating the announcement that the city is one of just six locations shortlisted to be the new home of Great British Rail.

As The Press reported this morning, York was one of 42 cities and towns bidding in as part of a national competition launched back in spring and now joins six finalists announced today (July 5) alongside Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster and Newcastle.

York’s bid to have GBR move to the new York Central site was formally submitted by the Council on the March 16 with the backing of key city and regional partners, including rail, business, education, Police and heath leaders.

Moving the GBR HQ to York could have a major impact on the local economy, and estimates the move would add £110 million to York’s economy, creating 1,600 new jobs.

York’s unique rail heritage, existing connectivity and highly skilled workforce makes the city a great fit to be at the heart of the country’s rail industry.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of the City of York Council, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that York’s bid to be the new home of Great British Rail has been rightly recognised as one of the best amongst the 42 submitted. Now it’s time for the city to come together and get voting.

“Ever since the announcement of GBR plans, we have continued to make the case for York to be chosen as the home of the Government’s flagship rail body. Our existing connections, historical links, sector jobs and highly skilled workforce, would make the city a perfect fit for GBR. Our York Central site stands ready to host the GBR HQ at the heart of one of the UK’s most loved and visited cities, bringing skills, investment and jobs.

“York is already at the heart of the rail industry in the North, so this move would give us the opportunity to truly cement York’s place as the national home for Rail.

"I would urge residents and businesses to support the campaign and help us bring GBR to York.”

Back in February The Press threw its weight behind York’s campaign.

Press editor Nigel Burton said: “York’s historic ties to the railways and its status as the home of the National Railway Museum makes the city the obvious place for the headquarters of Great British Railways. We would urge everyone to support the campaign to bring the HQ to what should be its rightful home.”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said: “I am delighted that York has made it onto the shortlist to host the new Great British Rail Headquarters. York made the railways, and the railways made York. We have over 150-years of rail heritage in our city and a site ready for rail’s future. Today’s announcement is only the beginning. The city has a lot of work to do, and we need everyone to play a part. Working together, we can bring Great British Railways home to York.

“Locating the new Headquarters in York has the potential to transform the economic landscape of the city by transforming its railways industry into a global rail super cluster. GBR HQ will help maintain and further develop York’s place as the heart of the UK’s rail industry, offering future opportunities for York’s young workforce and bringing new high skilled, well paid jobs to the region.”

To vote for York click here.