SEVERAL car owners face large bills after their vehicles were allegedly clocked speeding or committing other offences.

All were convicted in their absence because they failed to respond to court summons and ordered to pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Adele Smith, 55, of Outgang Lane, Osbaldwick, was convicted of failing to tell the police who was driving her car when it was allegedly driving without consideration for other road users in Leeds. She was given six penalty points.

Christine Norman, 55, of Redthorn Drive, Huntington, was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding on the M62. She was given six penalty points.

David Young, 75 of Willow Gardens, Selby, got six penalty points after he failed to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A64(M) in Leeds.

Kelly Smith, 47, of James Street Caravan Site, York, got six penalty points for failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding on the A64(M) in Leeds.

Anthony Wray, 32, of Edward Street, Pocklington, was given six penalty points for failure to tell police who was driving his vehicle when it was allegedly speeding on Wighill Road, Walton west of York.

All were convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court.