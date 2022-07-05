YORK has made the official shortlist to be chosen as home of Great British Railways.

City leaders formally submitted their bid for the city to become the national headquarters of Britain’s railways back in March with the city facing stiff competition from at least 15 other towns and cities, including Derby, Darlington and Nottingham, who also want to tempt Great British Railways (GBR) to set up shop in their area.

Today (July 5) the Government has announced that York joins Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster & Newcastle-upon-Tyne on the shortlist to be crowned the home of Britain’s railways.

GBR will be the single, accountable public body responsible for running Britain’s railways.

The public can now make their voices heard as voting officially opens today.

Members of the public can choose the town or city they think makes the best case for this prestigious honour online, with the final decision made by the Transport Secretary later this year.

The central headquarters will be the heart of the rail network and will provide strategic direction for the running of GBR, as well as bringing a number of highly skilled jobs to the area. As part of the Government’s commitment to level up the UK, the new GBR headquarters will be based outside of London and bring high-skilled jobs to the winning location. Local economies will be further boosted by a number of new regional headquarters across the country, putting decision-making and investment at the heart of the communities that use those railways day-to-day.

Making the announcement Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps said: “This is fantastic news for York. Our world-leading railways have well-served this country for 200 years and this is a huge step in our reforms. York is already the home to the National Railway Museum, the official national collection of our railway heritage, and has all the potential to help shape our network for the next 200 years and level up the lives of its residents and communities.

“Great British Railways will create a truly sustainable, modern and fair railway network for passengers and freight customers.

“I’m calling on people across the country to play a key part in this once-in-a-generation reform and vote for the new home of our railways.”

Leader of the Great British Railways transition team, Andrew Haines, said: “A big congratulations to Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle and York for reaching the final stage in the Government’s competition to find the national HQ for Great British Railways. Since the competition was launched it has been great to see the interest from towns and cities across Britain who believe GBR’s home should be with them. I am really looking forward to the next step and seeing which town or city has the honour of being the home for GBR. Good luck to the final six.”

In total 42 cities and towns came forward to place their bids to be the home of GBR HQ.

