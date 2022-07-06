A Pocklington-based care company has won yet another award.

Sherbutt Residential and Home Care Services has been named the People’s Choice both Yorkshire Region and National Champions at the Family Business of the Year Awards.

It comes off the back of winning the family business of the year ward at the York Press Business Awards.

Darren Woodhead of Sherbutt Residential and Home Care Services said “This is a fantastic achievement and we couldn’t be more pleased for the team. Everyone works extremely hard to give the best possible support to everyone that uses our services, supporting people to have the very best life they can and doing things they enjoy.

“We pride ourselves that we are a family business and that we reflect our own family values within the service. We would like to thank everyone for their votes and their continued support for our business.

Paul Andrews, Founder & CEO, Family Business United: “It is an absolute honour to champion family firms all year round, celebrating the immense contribution they make to the local, regional and national economy.”

“These awards have grown and grown since we introduced them over 10 years ago and we are delighted by the number of businesses from across the UK that took part again this year. Finalists came from all corners of the UK and represent some truly fabulous businesses that continue to make a difference each and every day, through the provision of jobs, generation of income, creation of wealth and their role in communities up and down the country as a real force for good.”

“Their contribution deserves to be recognised and the Family Business of the Year Awards celebrate the very best of British, family firms that have a narrative, clearly defined values and a real sense of purpose.”

“Family firms really are the backbone of the UK economy and across the UK they will be vital as the economy recovers from the events of the past few years. All of the winners are proud, British family firms and deserve their moment to shine. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

The company, based at 106 Yapham Road, Pocklington can also be found online at https://www.sherbutthouse.co.uk/