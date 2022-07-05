A TRAIN firm, based in York, has launched its annual Customer and Community Investment Fund for communities, customers and charities across its routes.
The LNER Fund supports projects where there is an identified social need and that focus on mental health, education and employability skills amongst marginalised groups within 15 miles of the LNER route.
It also supports projects that promote diversity and inclusion, as well as environmental sustainability.
To date the fund has supported many different charities across the UK – supporting projects that tackle mental health issues, helping individuals suffering from loneliness and social isolation, as well projects that enhance people’s opportunities to get into work.
David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “LNER is proud to serve our communities and support fantastic projects across the full length of our route. It is incredibly rewarding to see these projects succeed and lives improved because of our Customer and Community Investment Fund and knowing that LNER played a small part in their success.
"Together we can help change lives and make our communities more inclusive, prosperous and connected. Those eligible to apply should visit our website to find out more.”
Further details on how to apply for the fund can be found on the LNER website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here