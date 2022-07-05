Pandora has just unveiled four top tips to help you take on your holiday in style without damaging your jewellery while you're away.

We all want to look our best in our holiday snaps and that includes our accessories.

Sarah Rowlands from Pandora UK has put together the ultimate holiday jewellery guide with top tips for protecting your jewels against sun cream, chlorine, sweat, and even the sun.

If your suitcase is packed and you have your passport at the ready, check out this handy guide before jetting off.

Pandora shares top holiday tips to prevent damaging your jewellery

1. Use lukewarm soapy water to clean your jewellery

If you are jetting off somewhere sunny, Pandora recommends this easy cleaning hack if and when your jewellery comes into contact with sand, suncream and more.

Sarah explained: “Your jewellery should never encounter agents such as perfume, salty air, skin creams, and chlorine. If this is the case, simply clean your jewellery using lukewarm soapy water and a soft brush, but always ensure the jewellery is never submerged.”

2. Do not wear jewellery in a swimming pool, or in the sea

Taking your jewellery out of the equation before you jump in the pool or splash about in the sea is the best way to protect it.

Pandora recommends checking that you have stored your jewellery safely away to prevent it from being exposed to chlorine and salt water.

Sarah commented: “It’s best to remove your jewellery if you’re planning on entering the sea, or a swimming pool. Salt water and chlorine are harsh chemicals that can cause erosion, and exposure to these chemicals could weaken precious metal and cause your jewellery to break.”

READ MORE: Love Island inspired beauty tips to sweat proof your make up from The Organic Pharmacy

READ MORE: Sizzle this summer wearing Pandora's Festival mode collection - Check it out

3. Keep jewellery out of the sun

You might be surprised but our jewellery is vulnerable to UV rays just like we are.

Pandora recommends: “We should always ensure that our jewellery is not exposed to UV light, natural sunlight, or heat. Exposure to UV light can cause discolouration and may even lead to fast deterioration of jewellery. This means we should take extra care and remove jewellery if sunbathing, or when in the sun for prolonged periods of time.”

4. Store your jewellery in a plastic zip lock bag

Frequent travellers will know the trials of baggage restrictions limiting what we can pack for our getaways abroad.

When it comes to storing our jewellery, Pandora suggests using a simple plastic zip lock bag to help you save space and keep your pieces secure.

Sarah explained: “Aside from using a protective, lined jewellery box, we can also store our jewellery in a plastic zip lock bag, made from either mylar or polyethylene. This is handy for holidaymakers who might want to save space in their luggage, yet this will also prevent your jewellery from scratching, tangling whilst travelling, and reduces exposure to air which could tarnish the quality.”

We should also stop storing our jewellery in the bathroom, Sarah warns.

She added: “It’s important that you don’t store your jewellery in the bathroom, this is because the humidity encourages oxidisation which leads to jewellery losing its shine, and colour.”