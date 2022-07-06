A Wetherby pet food company has quadrupled its productive production capability thanks to £500,000 investment

Naturaw, which employs 18 staff, has installed in an automated production line thanks to support from finance brokerage Trusted Business Partner.

Director Chris Broadbent said: “Last year we completed the move to our new Thorp Arch facility and knew we needed to increase our capacity by upgrading our current production lines.

“With business growth of over 120% over the last two years, it was important to make sure that our production capability was futureproof going forward. The upgraded line ensures that a continually growing ‘rawvolution’ of demand can be met both from online customers and via our UK wide network of 150 independent stockists."

The spend also allowed the firm to update its packaging.

Trusted Business Partner managing director James Clinghan said:"Naturaw caters to a real gap in the pet market and it was a joy to work alongside such a passionate family-run business. The new production line is a fantastic progressional step for Naturaw and it’s excellent to see the firm continue to set records and continue upon its growth trajectory thanks to our support.”

Over the next year Naturaw will be working to achieve its global B-Corp Certification amongst other eco-credentials, while also continuing to expand its popular product range for stockists and direct customers.

Chris added: “The pet industry is such a huge growth area to be in and we’ve worked incredibly hard to ensure that we offer our customers the best quality raw products, using only high welfare meat from British farms.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the next year has in store and are confident more UK pet owners will reap the benefits of using fresh, natural raw food.”

