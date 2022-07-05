UPDATED 7.50PM: The roadworks have been cleared and the road reopened.

PART of a major road through North Yorkshire is closed this morning due to overrunning roadworks.

The southbound A1(M) in North Yorkshire is currently closed, with queueing traffic due to overrunning roadworks from junction 49 Ripon Road for Thirsk and Dishforth, to junction 48 the A6055 for Boroughbridge.

There's congestion to junction 50, the Ripon turn off.

There are also delays on the A168 from Topcliffe. The works were scheduled to finish at 6am however some machinery being used has broken down.

For the diversion traffic should follow the solid diamond symbol using the A168.