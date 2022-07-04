A York company has thanked an employee for 25 years of loyal and excellent service.

Neil Linfoot has been with Dennis King Electrical since leaving school aged 16, starting as an apprentice, which saw Neil complete his apprentice training at York College.

Last week, the firm put on an anniversary celebration, with drinks and buffet, at The Winning Post on Bishopthorpe Road.

Neil received a voucher for a hotel stay in London and attend a West End show of his choice. His wife Bev received flowers.

Director Tony Miller said: "Neil has always provided exceptional and loyal service to the company and was successful in qualifying as an electrician. Throughout his service Neil has had a positive impact on the workforce and enjoyed training other numerous apprentices within the company who have then also successfully reached qualified status. Neil has always been a conscientious, diligent, and trustworthy employee who upholds the finest points of the company ethos."

"He is well respected and liked by his work colleagues and has built strong relationships with many of our clients, some who now demand that only he attends to their works.

"Having been a part of the company for a half of its lifespan (so far) Neil is integral to the fine reputation that has been built by the company and continues to support his colleagues and the Directors (Tony & Dave) with his enthusiasm, commitment, and engagement in all aspects of the company development.

"Congratulations Neil and thank you for all that you have achieved and will achieve in future."