YORK Acorn won their second successive game for the first time this season with a 28-20 home victory over Rochdale Mayfield in the National Conference League premier division.

York, who are now only five-points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Pilkington in the table, controlled much of the game against a play-off chasing opposition.

Rochdale were ahead only briefly when, in the middle of the first half, Cole Connolly’s conversion of Isaac Reid’s try gave them a 6-4 lead.

Acorn were able to respond strongly before half time, doing so firstly through a Matt Chilton try.

Adam Lee would then score two successive touchdowns to add to his earlier score, completing his hat-trick to give his side a 20-10 lead at the break.

Mayfield’s only response in that time came through Reece Hamlett.

Although Rochdale were able to restore their scoreline and close in on York in the second half, Acorn were able to pull away and pick up the victory.

Luke Swales scored a try with five minutes left of the game. Chilton improved the score with his third conversion and the side benefited from a penalty for an ‘eight-point’ try.

Elsewhere, Heworth extended their unbeaten run in division two to 12 games with an 18-4 win away at Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

The match remained scoreless for much of the first half before Ben Dyson-Dent was able to break the deadlock in the 37th minute.

Danny Allen goaled to give Heworth a 6-0 lead at the break.

Liam Jackson was able to further the Villagers’ advantage just three minutes into the second half before Dewsbury finally scored through Kieran Hepworth.

Heworth secured the victory when Fergus Chapman crossed with just 15 minutes left of the game. Allen added the extras.

Elsewhere, New Earswick All Blacks will return to Yorkshire Men’s League premier division action on Saturday, July 9, with a home clash against Siddal Academy (2.30pm).

In their latest game, they were knocked out of the Yorkshire Mens League Cup after losing 36-18 away at Doncaster Toll Bar.

York Acorn will next face Siddal away from home on Saturday, July 9. Heworth, meanwhile, will take on Normanton Knights at home.