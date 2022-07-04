YORK-born Lauren Winfield-Hill batted for 93 as Northern Diamonds beat rivals Thunder by six wickets to begin their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign.

Winfield-Hill, who has represented Yorkshire since 2007 and debuted for England in 2013, combined with Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath, who hit 46 and an unbeaten 51 respectively, to chase down their target of 236 with 46 balls remaining.

A partnership in the second wicket between Armitage and Winfield-Hill ensured that Thunder’s bowling was dominated by Diamonds.

“I’m really pleased with how I batted on a good wicket,” reflected Winfield-Hill.

“We had lots of really nice partnerships and I think we’ve made big strides since last year in getting ahead of the game and finishing the job off. All round it was a good day.

“People have said about the rivalry between me and Emma (Lamb) but you can’t really think like that. I’m really good mates with her and I’m pleased for her.

“I like talking to her about batting and I’m not tunnel vision or dog eat dog when it comes to playing for England.

“I like to see my friends and my teammates do well and she’s played really well again today.

“I caught wind of the fact Deandra (Dottin) might be playing this week and I said to my wife I thought it was brilliant, you have to look forward to having a world class player coming up against you.

“I was really excited about the prospect of our bowlers coming up against her because that is how you get better.

“Bowlers have to take a deep breath and be resilient but you want world class players playing in this country.”