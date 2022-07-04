A BODY has been found in the search for a missing woman.

Police searching for missing 31-year-old Chelsea Allen say they have sadly recovered a body.

A police search team discovered the body this morning (July 4) in woodland near Helmsley.

A police spokesman said: "Although formal identification has not been confirmed at this stage, officers believe the body to be that of Chelsea Allen.

"The circumstances are currently not believed to be suspicious.

"Chelsea's family has been informed of this news and are currently being supported."

Police received a report last Sunday (June 26) saying that Chelsea was missing.

In the following days there was an extensive search, which involved the police and a mountain rescue team.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with sharing the appeals to find Chelsea.