A PASSENGER faces a £680.50 bill for her rail journey because she caught the wrong train.

Debroah Moore, 44, was travelling between Preston and York on November 22, 2021, Lancaster Magistrates Court heard.

Northern Trains Ltd, which runs the service between Lancashire and North Yorkshire, summonsed her to court for breaking the law during her journey.

The rail company told the court that when the conductor on the train asked to see her ticket, she showed him one, but it was not valid on the train that she was travelling on.

When she said she couldn’t pay the conductor the £46.50 fare, she was offered the chance to pay through an unpaid fares notice which was sent to the address she gave the conductor.

When she failed to pay that, the rail company sent her a reminder and then a final reminder. But she did not respond to either.

Moore, of Harington Avenue, Tang Hall, was not in court when her case was heard. She was convicted in her absence of fare dodging.

The court ordered her to pay a £440 fine, a £44 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £46.50 compensation to the train company.

Some tickets state that they can only be used on a single train, or on trains within a certain time period.