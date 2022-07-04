AN oversubscribed York school is celebrating after a recent Ofsted inspection.

Acomb Primary School has been rated ‘good’ - the second highest grade after ‘outstanding’ following a two-day inspection, with inspectors finding enough evidence of improved performance to suggest the school could be judged outstanding at its next inspection.

Head teacher, Lee Haynes, said: “I am delighted that the Ofsted report highlights the successes of the school. Our hard work over a number of years to build a strong curriculum offer has been recognised by this inspection. Being close to an outstanding judgement is something of which we are all very proud. I would especially like to commend the children for not only their exemplary behaviour but also their enthusiasm for learning and how passionate they are about our school.”

This is the first inspection the 320-pupil school has had since becoming an academy and was last inspected in July 2014 when it was also rated good.

Describing what it is like to attend the school, the report opens with: “The school motto, ‘Putting Children First - Always Aiming High’ permeates Acomb Primary School. Pupils work hard and meet the high expectations that staff have for them. This helps pupils to achieve well in a variety of subjects.”

The inspector met with staff, students and governors, observed lessons, looked at samples of pupils’ work and examined a range of documents and policies.

In terms of what the school needs to improve, inspector, Jo Bentley, said that, as a result of disruption caused by the Covid-19 some pupils in Year 1 have not secured the correct pencil grip and a few have yet to master have yet to master correct letter formation.

Assessing what the school does well, the inspection found: “Leaders have planned an ambitious curriculum for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Subject champions lead their areas of responsibility with passion and expertise.”

“Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Staff model high expectations. Pupils’ expectations of each other are equally high. In lessons, pupils display strong attitudes to learning.”

“Provision for pupils’ wider development is a real strength of the school. Leaders are passionate about providing pupils with a rich programme of developmental experiences.”

Highlighting the leadership of the school, the report also noted: “The school is well led. Leaders have pupils’ best interests at the heart of every decision they make. Leaders and governors keep a careful eye on the workload of staff. Staff are proud to work at the school and hold leaders in very high regard.”

The school’s acting chairman of governors, Juliet Burton, said: “It is wonderful to see the hard work of the staff, pupils, parents and the local community endorsed in this Ofsted report. Congratulations to all of them. We are all looking forward to building on this very positive outcome going forward, to have a school which is recognised as outstanding in every way.”