CHARLIE CRESSWELL has joined Sky Bet Championship side Millwall on loan from Leeds United for the 2022/23 season.

The centre-back becomes manager Gary Rowett's fourth signing of the summer after Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe.

Cresswell, who was raised in York and is the son of former York City striker Richard Cresswell, has joined a Millwall side that finished ninth in the second-tier of English football last season.

The 19-year-old progressed through Leeds' academy, becoming a mainstay in their under-23 side across the last two campaigns, often serving as captain.

He made his Premier League debut last season for United against West Ham in September last year, going on to feature in five top flight games.

Cresswell has just returned from international duty with the England Under-21s team, featuring in all four of their European Championship qualifying games.

The team won three of their matches, with Cresswell notching his first ever assist for England in their 3-0 win over Albania last month.

“I’m here on loan and delighted to be here,” enthused Cresswell.

“I’m going to be giving my all for this club. At this moment in time I’m a Millwall player and I’ll do everything I can to help this club and I’m sure I’ll show that.”

“I think I’m a player who brings a lot of determination, a lot of aggression. I’ll always give 100-percent and try my best.”

“I think Millwall is a good club to learn at. It comes with a lot of pressure and expectation and I think that’s what I need. I’m looking forward to getting going.”