EXTRA electric vehicle charging points look set to be installed in York.

Ionity, a joint-venture of major car manufacturers, including Ford and BMW, wants to install charging points in the Vangarde Retail Park in Huntington.

The move follows the opening of a new charging hub at the York Designer Outlet, plus council hubs at Monks Cross, and shortly at Poppleton.

This latest planning application to City of York Council seeks to replace ten parking spaces with six charging spaces featuring related equipment.

Their application says the companies aim to build a major charging network and using electric vehicles will almost completely eradicate c02 emissions from the road transport sector.

The cost of EVs is set to fall, fuelling their uptake, but a major hurdle for this was a lack of easy-to-use, ultra-fast charging infrastructure. Approving the units would help with the transition.

“The charging points have been designed to be contemporary and modern in appearance, while still being practical and easy to use. The proposals include lighting to ensure a safe environment for those using the chargers,” it added.

“Given the size of the overall car park, this small reduction in car parking spaces is not considered to be significant and will not have an adverse impact on the operation of the retail park,” the application concluded.