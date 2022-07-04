POLICE have launched an investigation after a man exposed himself to three women on a woodland walk in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information after an incident in the gardens of Newby Hall near Ripon.

At around 3.40pm on Thursday June 30, a naked man approached a group of three women on the woodland walk.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the man and in particular, they are appealing to anyone who’d been at Newby Hall Gardens on the day and may have information which could assist our investigation.

"The man is described as being white, aged 40-50 years old, 6ft to 6ft 2' tall, of a medium build with a slight beer belly and dark brown hair in the style of a short back and sides that had grown out," a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Richard.Jackson@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1505 Jackson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220113065 when passing on information.