NORTH Yorkshire Police were in attendance at a protest over fuel prices today.

A ‘go-slow’ protest was staged by motorists on the A64 towards York, following a protest at the Ferrybridge services on the M62 over high fuel prices.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that there were no reported issues on the A64 in York and those involved in the go-slow protest activity have now left the area.

Speaking at the time of the protest North Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: “The right to protest must be balanced with the rights of the wider community who may be affected.

“We have additional officers and support in place to ensure protest activity is lawful and disruption is kept to a minimum.”

The protests are part of country-wide action against rising fuel prices, which are at a historic high.

PA media reported that petrol prices have reached almost £2 per litre across the UK.

The protests are understood to have been organised via social media under the banner ‘Fuel Price Stand Against Tax’.

PA media said that rolling roadblocks brought parts of the M4 to a standstill during as protesters targeted a stretch of the motorway between Bristol and South Wales.