One of York’s oldest buildings, a contemporary new housing development, a bridge club, a former convent, and a bed & breakfast took the top honours last night at the 2022 York Design Awards as the best of the city’s architecture once again took centre stage after a three-year absence.

Lowfield Green, the first large-scale housing development by City of York Council for more than 70 years, picked up the Lord Mayor's Award for best overall project.

The other big winner last night was Clifford's Tower, which won both The Press People's Choice Award voted for by readers of The Press, and the Young People's Award voted for by those under 18.

But there were several other winners announced last night at the annual presentation evening at the Yorkshire Museum in categories ranging from single homes to large estates, large new commercial developments to restoration projects and open spaces.

Chair of the York Design Awards judging panel Andy Davey, a senior partner at Simpson & Brown Architects, said: “All the judges were greatly impressed by the quality and professionalism exhibited by this year’s entries.

"It proves yet again that York continues to inspire and foster good, uplifting architecture and sensitive design.

“Of all the projects, we were unanimous in our decision to name Lowfield Green as the winner of the Lord Mayor’s Award. This is the first large-scale housing development undertaken by the City of York Council in over 70 years. In Phase 1 the 88 homes create an intergenerational community designed to encourage interaction between residents and promote healthy living. Well landscaped outdoor spaces, thoughtful contemporary architecture and best practice urban design have all contributed to a unique, lively, highly successful development.”

Chair of the York Design Awards committee Ann Reid added: “Congratulations to all our 2022 award winners. We were delighted with the quality of the entries once again this year, which presented our judging panel with a tough challenge.”

Most of the awards were decided on by the panel of four judges, all professional architects, who visited every one of the entries earlier this year.

But each year there are two awards - the Press People's Choice Award and the Young People's Award - voted on by members of the public.

The recently restored Clifford’s Tower was the winner of both of these awards.

The full list of 2022 York Design Award winners is:

Conservation/Restoration -York Guildhall and Clifford’s Tower

Commercial - MonkBridge House B&B and Moxy Hotel

Residential Single Dwelling - Cloister Garth, Marygate

Residential Multiple Dwellings -Lowfield Green and The Lodge/Extern House at St Joseph’s Convent

Community/Education -York St John’s Creative Centre and The Harriet Centre at York Cemetery

Open, Communal or Public Realm Space -Hudson Quarter and The Lodge/Extern House

Sustainability - York St John’s Creative Centre and York Bridge Club, Acomb

Lord Mayor’s Award: Lowfield Greenwww.yorkdesignawards.org/

Press People's Choice Award: Clifford's Tower

Young people's Award: Clifford's Tower

