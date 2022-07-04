A TEENAGER on a bike has suffered serious injuries in a crash.

North Yorkshire Police say the 14- year-old boy was found in the carriageway of Low Road in West Lutton, Ryedale at about 4.45pm on Tuesday, June 28 with injuries and damage to his bike.

A police spokesman said: "He was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering well.

"At this stage, it is unknown how the injuries and damage to his bike were sustained so we’re asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the rider or any other vehicles in the area at time of the collision or anyone who recalls seeing any vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, we are appealing to two men who located the cyclist and assisted him at the roadside.

"If you can help, please email matthew.smout@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC1581 SMOUT."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-29062022-0177.