An expanding chain of fast-food restaurants, whose food promises to be healthy, aims to open in York.

Plans have been submitted to City of York Council by Asda Stores Ltd for a Lawful Development Certificate concerning the supermarket’s café at Monks Cross.

The supermarket giant seeks this to confirm a planned conversion to Leon is lawful.

Asda has told the city council the former café was approved in the mid-1990s and it understands there are no restrictions preventing the site being operated by a third party.

The application says the site had a café until recently which served food and drink throughout the day.

It continued: “Leon are intending to refit the café and will provide new seating layouts and enhanced catering.”

The application says there would be no change of use, as it would be supplying food and drink to be consumed on the premises.

It added the new Leon café would be accessible from within the Asda store. There would be an external door, which would be the subject of a separate planning application.

No further details are given.

Recently, Leon opened a branch in Harrogate, adding to its 60 others sites, which also include 3 outlets in Leeds.