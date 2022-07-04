A YOUNG man who crashed a car into a house is today off the roads and waiting to learn if he will go to jail.

Jacob James Cummins’ actions put his friend in hospital in a critical state last autumn.

Cummins, 20, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to his passenger by dangerous driving at York Crown Court.

He was at the wheel of a five-door Ford Fiesta that went through a fence and smashed into the living room of a house on Thornton Lane, High Marishes, north of Malton, in the early hours of September 16.

The house was substantially damaged, but the residents inside were able to get to safety.

In the car with Cummins, of Castlegate Green, Main Street, Sledmere, east of Malton, was Connor Campbell-Miles, 20, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. For a time, his condition was critical.

Judge Simon Hickey adjourned the case against Cummins at the request of the defence for probation officers to prepare a pre-sentence report and warned Cummins he could be jailed.

He also disqualified him from driving. The exact length of the driving ban will be decided when Cummins is sentenced but will have to be for at least two years.