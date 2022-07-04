A MUCH-LOVED chat show host and comedian is heading to York for one night only.
As one of the UK’s most treasured broadcaster and presenters, Graham Norton has captured the hearts of millions, but Graham is also a highly acclaimed author with several bestselling and award-winning books under his belt, now heading out on tour across the UK to launch the publication of his new novel, Forever Home.
On October 3 he'll be at York Theatre Royal for An Evening with Graham Norton and he will discuss the themes Forever Home explores, and how he creates his characters, atmospheric locations and that all important emotional clout that has become trademark in his novels. A master storyteller, he’ll also share tales from his extraordinary career, and what inspired him to pick up a pen and start writing.
The book is darkly comic and sees a perfectly observed cast all trying their best to cope with the extraordinary challenges life has confronted them with.
For tickets contact the box office on 01904 623568 or go to yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
