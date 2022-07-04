AN appeal has gone out after a vandal struck in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are appealing for witnesses and information after criminal damage at Whitby bus station.
A police spokesman said: "The incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Friday 1 July 2022 when a man caused damage and spray painted offensive language on a bin.
"The man is described as dressed all in black, wearing a hat and carrying a shopping bag.
"We are requesting information from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which could help our investigation.
"If you can help, please email Tommy.Brown1@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220113784
