MORE than 300 new affordable homes have been built in rural Yorkshire, including 42 in Ryedale.

The homes have been built by private developers, charitable housing associations, councils and local communities, backed by a team of specialist Rural Housing Enablers from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Strategic Housing Partnership, in a bid to help with the rising cost of living.

Other sites of the 309 rural affordable homes include 36 in Scarborough Borough, 37 in Hambleton District, 20 in Selby, 111 in Craven District, and 55 in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Cllr Richard Foster, chair of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Housing Board and leader of Craven District Council, said:

“Rural communities face a big challenge across North and East Yorkshire, and the rising cost of living is only going to make things harder for thousands of people.

“We urgently need to level up our rural communities, and there is no better way to do this than by building affordable homes.”

Phillip Spurr, director of place and resource for Ryedale District Council said:

“In our Council Plan, we said that we would work with our partners to deliver more affordable homes and ensure a supply of good quality housing that reflects the needs of our communities at all stages of their lives.

“The developments we have underway meet that aim.

“They will provide affordable homes that are sustainable, a high standard of construction and energy efficient.”