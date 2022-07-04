AN AMBULANCE technician is set to cycle nearly 1,000 miles in just 125 hours to raise much-needed funds for a local hospice.
Kev Denby, who lives just outside Malton, will set off on his epic challenge on August 7 and is hoping to raise £1,000 for Saint Catherine's Hospice.
Kev, 49, served in the Royal Artillery for 24 years which included tours of Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq and Northern Ireland. He has worked for the ambulance service for the past nine years and has become familiar with the work of Saint Catherine’s through transporting patients and liaising with hospice staff.
He said: "Working for Yorkshire Ambulance Service I’ve witnessed the outstanding dedication, compassion and professionalism that Saint Catherine's Hospice brings to so many people and their families, so I wanted to give something back.”
Kev said he is obsessed with cycling, but has never completed this kind of distance before and under such strict time constraints.
To support his efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/3Igp4gT
