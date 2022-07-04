ORGANISERS of York Fashion Week have secured new sponsors and announced dates for an event later this year.

Following the success of York Fashion Week (YFW) Spring/Summer 2022, which saw over 25 sell out shows take place across the city and attracted more than a thousand visitors to York, organisers have announced another event in October with sponsorship deals secured.

Mark Bewick, managing director, of York Fashion Week, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the interest in the YFW Autumn/Winter event and are delighted to have signed up a series of high profile sponsors.

"It truly is a collaboration with local hotels and venues, businesses and restaurants all working together for the good of the city. Our goal is to fill the city with fashion, colour and excitement and with everyone working together, we know this is achievable.”

Headline sponsors include York BID, The Guildhall, NIMA, The Vices York and Blossom Cosmetics. Lucia York, Eboracum Candles, Doubletree by Hilton York, Jorvik Radio and Cooper King Distillery have signed up as associate sponsors. There are a number of additional sponsorship packages available for any businesses keen to support and work in collaboration with YFW.

York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022 will run from Thursday October 6 to Monday October 10. Given the popularity of the first ever Independent Runway Show at YFW Spring/Summer 2022, the city's Guildhall will play host to a second show featuring an impressive line up of indie brands from across Yorkshire and further afield who are creating unique and innovative fashion.

The Guildhall will be centre stage for the Student and Graduate Runway Show – which also returns after its debut earlier this year and will shine a light on burgeoning talent from across the region. The event will unveil the latest collections from the next generation of designers, providing them with the opportunity to exhibit their creative work.

Aside from these two monumental runway shows, York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022 will play host to an impressive VIP Q&A at Yorkshire Museum, and a full day of workshops, lecturers and exhibits.

Nicky Hayer, founder and creative director of York Fashion Week, added: “We’re immensely proud of what YFW has already achieved, and when we speak to the creatives and see the difference that YFW has already made to them, there’s no better feeling.

"We want nothing more than to empower creatives to try new things, push boundaries and really fight for the career of their dreams. We’ve got some big plans for Autumn/Winter and even bigger plans for 2023.”

Organisers are in the process of recruiting designers, models, stylists and photographers to sign up and take part.

Visit www.yorkfashionweek.com to sign up or find out more details on the event.