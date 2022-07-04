A POPULAR family attraction is celebrating after their café has been awarded a five star food hygiene rating.
WinStan’s Bunker Café at Eden Camp, near Pickering, has maintained its top rating after staff have worked hard amidst the difficulties of Covid and staff shortages to maintain and develop the catering facilities on site.
Managing director, Paula Peace said: “I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication both our permanent and seasonal staff have put into the café.
“We have always been passionate about high quality service and high hygiene standards and this award proves the team have overcome challenges and conquered goals. A fantastic effort all around and we hope our visitors can see the effort put in to making their day out the best it can be.
“2022 has been a year of change so far, as we have had to adapt to a different way of working since coming out of lockdown.”
Catering supervisor Rebecca Biggins said: “It has been a very hard couple of years for everyone, and I am so proud to be part of a such an amazing team that we can all call family.”
