A MAN was left unconscious after multiple assaults took place outside McDonald’s in York.
He was punched in the face after an unprovoked attack outside McDonald’s on Blake Street in York, North Yorkshire Police have reported.
This incident occurred on Saturday, June 25, at around 2.20am.
Officers want to trace this man, who has been captured by CCTV, as part of their ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should email lauren.heighes-neale@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option 2 and ask for Sergeant Heighes-Neale.
You can also share information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 12220109293.
