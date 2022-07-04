A TRAIN firm, based in York, has unveiled new paintwork to pay tribute to those who served their country and gave their lives.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) unveils special livery Class 91 No. 91110 ‘Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’ (BBMF) with its new paintwork and updated vinyl as part of an essential maintenance programme.
The livery features the original, unique design created a decade ago to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during war time.
The three iconic aircraft of the BBMF, the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane feature in the design.
Special liveries 91111 ‘For the Fallen’ and 91119, which carries the InterCity Swallow Livery, are being retained as part the programme.
LNER has 12 locos and eight sets of coaches on lease which operate services between London King’s Cross, Leeds and York, all of which will be branded in the new livery in the coming months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here