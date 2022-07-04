Beloved cosmetic brand Bourjois is back after three long years and we cannot wait to stock up our baskets.

The French make-up company was discontinued in the UK in 2019 but shoppers will now be able to stock their make-up bags once again, exclusively at Superdrug.

Over the last few years, the European beauty label has grown from strength to strength across 38 markets internationally.

Nostalgic customers will be reunited with the heavenly Healthy Mix Foundation or the lush Little Round Pot Blusher from July 4.

Superdrug Trading Director Megan Potter says: “Superdrug is absolutely thrilled to welcome the iconic Bourjois brand back to the UK, especially as the range was previously a firm favourite with our customers.

“Parisian beauty is having a big moment thanks to Emily In Paris – and let’s face it, that chic French style will never go out of fashion! Customers will be happy to see the return of Bourjois’ hero products including the Little Round Pot Blushers but there are also some innovative new offerings in the collection.”

Bourjois's return will delight some famous faces too, with fans ranging from big names in music and fashion to even royalty.

The French-born company has proved popular with the likes of Victoria Beckham, Dannii Minogue, Cate Blanchett and even the Duchess of Cambridge who sported Bourjois So Laque nail enamel on her wedding day.

The exclusive range will be rolled out in stages with both the Little Round Pot Blusher and Rouge Velvet Lipstick set to make a triumphant return first.

The pot blusher will be available in 10 shades for £8.99 at Superdrug.

Meanwhile, the Rouge Velvet Lipstick will come in 12 matte shades for £10.99 each.

Shoppers will also see some new products added to the range including the transfer-proof Rouge Velvet Ink that comes with with a line and fill applicator.

Bourjois is also bringing its best-selling mascara in France to the UK - Twist Up Mascara - which you will be able to buy for £11.99.

Those hoping to be reunited with the Healthy Mix Foundation won't be disappointed with the £11.99 foundation set to join the stunning range later in 2022.