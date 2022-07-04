A TEAM of volunteers at a popular East Yorkshire venue are looking to expand - acting as the "unsung heroes" keeping operations flowing.
The team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens help to create the unique experience enjoyed by visitors to the venue near Bridlington - and now, they are looking to expand still further.
Education officer, Robert Chester, said: “We are on the lookout for more volunteers to join us here, to help to interpret life in the Edwardian house to the public.
“The volunteers have a varied role, including assisting with school visits, helping with museum activities, creating and developing costumes, helping with exhibitions and assisting with research into the house and the Lloyd-Greame family who used to live at Sewerby Hall.”
Volunteers should be suitable to work with children and must be confident and happy to dress up in period costumes when required. They must also be reliable and able to commit to regular times and days.
“Volunteering at Sewerby Hall is very fulfilling, and our volunteers represent everything that Sewerby Hall and Gardens does best. They are a key part of the bigger team here," Mr Chester added.
Anybody who is interested in volunteering should contact Robert Chester on Robert.chester@eastriding.gov.uk
