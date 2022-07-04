PLANS have been submitted to demolish a former health centre to student accommodation to be built on the site.

York St John University is seeking approval from City of York Council concerning Peppermill Court, off Ramsay Close, near the city centre.

The building was bought for more than £3m by York St John, which has 7,000 students, in June 2020 as part of its student accommodation plans, but leased back to the NHS to help the fight against Covid-19.

The application said: “The building was until recently occupied as an interim mental health care facility by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust following closure of Bootham Park Hospital. It became surplus to the Trust’s requirements following the opening of Foss Park, a purpose-built mental health hospital located at Haxby Road.”

It’s covid-related use has now ended, with the trust vacating the building, leaving it empty.

The application added: “Demolition of the building is to take place in advance of the proposed redevelopment of the site by York St John University for student housing.

“The University proposes to commence the demolition on week commencing 25 July 2022.”

The proposed work would take place 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday. No work would be carried out on Sunday and bank holidays.

No student accommodation plans have yet been submitted by the university.