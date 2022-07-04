A NUMBER of fires in a North Yorkshire town are believed to have been started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after 11pm last night (July 3) to Overdale in Eastfield in Scarborough.

A spokesman for the service said: "Scarborough crews attended a fire involving two garden sheds.

"Both sheds were destroyed by fire.

"The fire is believed to have been caused deliberately.

"The fire spread to external fittings of a property.

"Crews used two hose reels to extinguish the fire."